Narpoli police arrest serial chain snatcher accused in more than 90 cases | FPJ

Thane: Narpoli police arrested a serial chain snatcher on Thursday. Recently, Bhiwandi has seen an increase in the case of chain snatching and forcible theft and accordingly the Narpoli police increased the patrolling in the area. On Thursday, during patrolling, a serial chain snatcher was arrested said a police officer from Narpoli police station.

Narpoli Police station senior police inspector Madan Ballal said, "On Thursday, during patrolling, we arrested a serial chain snatcher and seized jewellery worth Rs 1,02,600 from his possession."

Ballal further added, "On October 27, Samiksha Sunil Patil, who was travelling in a rickshaw on Anjurphata Kharbav road, had her gold mangal sutra and gold chain around her neck stolen by two unidentified thieves on a motorcycle. Our team while investigating the case under the guidance of assistant police commissioner Kishore Khairnar arrested Bakar alias Babar Akram Ali (39) from Ambivali in Kalyan. We seized a 10 grams gold chain worth Rs. 54,000 and also another 9-gram gold mangal sutra worth Rs. 48,000 from him. There are more than 90 cases of forcible theft and chain snatching registered against him in Maharashtra and other states."