 Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Addressing a meeting of his supporters in Nanded, the former Congress leader said people had criticised him for joining the BJP, but the party managed to sweep the one-sided election.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 26, 2024, 01:05 AM IST
article-image
Ashok Chavan | File Pic

Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Monday said state Congress leaders who he claimed troubled him when he was with the grand old party have lost the just held assembly polls.

Addressing a meeting of his supporters in Nanded, the former Congress leader said people had criticised him for joining the BJP, but the party managed to sweep the one-sided election.

“Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat lost the elections. All those who troubled me were defeated. So no one should trouble me,” the BJP leader said.

Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya, who made her poll debut, won the Bhokar assembly seat in Nanded by 50,551 votes.

FPJ Shorts
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
‘I Cried, He Did Approach Me Like That’: Bigg Boss 18’s Alice Kaushik On Boyfriend Kanwar Dhillon DENYING Marriage Proposal To Her (Exclusive)
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In Borivali Chawl
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan
Read Also
Nanded: Nana Patole Slams Ashok Chavan, Accuses Him Of Exploiting Congress, Says 'Not Qualified To...
article-image

“I worked wholeheartedly wherever I was. People told me my decision to switch (to BJP) was wrong. But now you see that the party has won this one-sided election,” said Chavan.

He further pointed out that Congress's sitting MLA Amit Deshmukh managed to retain the Latur City seat by a narrow margin, while his younger brother Dhiraj lost Latur Rural by 6,000 votes.

“The Maharashtra state unit president (Nana Patole) shouted my name here and went back but managed to win by only a slim margin. These leaders said they would take decisions for Maharashtra,” Chavan said.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In...

Mumbai: Ex-MP Gopal Shetty Detained For Stopping BMC Workers From Disconnecting Water Supply In...

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats

Maharashtra Elections Results 2024: In Nanded, Congress Wins LS Bypoll, But Loses All Assembly Seats

Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar...

Mumbai: Idli Delivery Boy Dies After Losing Balance On His Scooter At Turn On Sant Dnyaneshwar...

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Sion Koliwada

Mumbai Crime: 32-Year-Old Man Arrested For Sexually Assaulting Minor Girl In Sion Koliwada