Nanded: 'Congress Leaders Who Troubled Me Lost The Polls,' Says Ashok Chavan

Ashok Chavan | File Pic

Mumbai: BJP Rajya Sabha MP and former Maharashtra chief minister Ashok Chavan on Monday said state Congress leaders who he claimed troubled him when he was with the grand old party have lost the just held assembly polls.

Addressing a meeting of his supporters in Nanded, the former Congress leader said people had criticised him for joining the BJP, but the party managed to sweep the one-sided election.

“Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan and former revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat lost the elections. All those who troubled me were defeated. So no one should trouble me,” the BJP leader said.

Ashok Chavan's daughter Sreejaya, who made her poll debut, won the Bhokar assembly seat in Nanded by 50,551 votes.

“I worked wholeheartedly wherever I was. People told me my decision to switch (to BJP) was wrong. But now you see that the party has won this one-sided election,” said Chavan.

He further pointed out that Congress's sitting MLA Amit Deshmukh managed to retain the Latur City seat by a narrow margin, while his younger brother Dhiraj lost Latur Rural by 6,000 votes.

“The Maharashtra state unit president (Nana Patole) shouted my name here and went back but managed to win by only a slim margin. These leaders said they would take decisions for Maharashtra,” Chavan said.