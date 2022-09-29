Nana Patole takes a dig at Maharashtra ministers for Gujarat visit after state loses Vedanta Foxconn project | ANI

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee on Wednesday took a swipe at the Shinde Fadnavis government for forest minister Sudhir Mungantiwar and industry minister Uday Samant’s visit to Gujarat, especially after the state lost the Vedanta Foxconn project. State Congress chief Nana Patole said, “Did the two ministers go to Gujarat to discuss how to send industries from Maharashtra?” Moreover, on the announcement of Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis becoming guardian minister of six districts, Patole also asked whether he was spiderman.

“The most serious thing is that six districts have been given to one minister, Fadnavis… How will he give time for the development of these six districts? Due to a dispute between these two (the Eknath Shinde camp and the BJP), the districts will suffer. Already this government has stayed development works that were already approved,” he said.

Patole further said that the Shinde-Fadnavis government is working at the behest of the Centre and cannot take any decision without asking Delhi. “It’s the misfortune of Maharashtra that it has to make trips to Delhi. We have been saying from the beginning that the Enforcement Directorate in the state is unconstitutional,” he added.

He also named other problems burdening the middleclass, for instance skyrocketing inflation. “The middleclasshas beencrushed by inflation and the Central government is shirking its responsibility. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is saying that the state government should reduce inflation. The current government in Maharashtra is working at the behest of Delhi, so we have to see what they do to bring it down as the FM said,” he noted.