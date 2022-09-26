Vedanta-Foxconn project: 'Company was not shown any land by Thackeray-led govt,' says BJP seeking apology from MVA leaders for misleading people

BJP has slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi partners for cornering the Shinde Fadnavis government over the loss of the Vedanta Foxconn project to Gujarat. State BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule demanded an apology from MVA leaders for misleading the people on the issue as the company was not shown any land nor any agreement was signed with it.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said, ‘’The concerned company was not shown the site for the project by the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. Moreover, not a single cabinet meeting was held. After our government came, we showed them the required site. After realizing that the project is going to Gujarat, we held a cabinet meeting and told them that the government is providing more facilities than Gujarat. We also showed the company the package approved by the state cabinet.’’ He reiterated that nothing happened during the MVA government regarding the Vedanta Foxconn project.

Further, Bawankule criticised former minister and Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray for Jan Aakrosh agitation that was held on September 24 against the state government over the Vedanta Foxconn issue. He claimed that the MVA leaders should stop making false allegations and warned that BJP will stage protests wherever MVA organises agitation.

‘’As per the letter from Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation, no MoU was signed between the state government and Vedanta-Foxconn. There was no allotment of land. Against this backdrop, MVA’s allegation of the project losing to Gujarat was false,’’ said Bawankule.

Meanwhile, BJP workers at Maval staged an agitation blaming the MVA government for doing nothing for the Vedanta Foxconn project development in Maharashtra.