Nana Patole is Pappu from Maharashtra, claims Chandrakant Patil

Mumbai: Maharashtra BJP unit chief Chandrakant Patil on Saturday mocked the state Congress president Nana Patole as Pappu in the state. Patil’s reaction came a day after Patole took a dig at the BJP led government’s cabinet expansion saying that changing coaches would not help when there was a need to change the engine.

“Nana Patole is Pappu. Just as there is a Pappu at the Center, there is Pappu in Maharashtra. They speak whatever they like,’’ said Patil.

Patil’s sharp criticism against Patole is important as the latter had also lashed out at the Modi government and the BJP holding them responsible for reducing the importance of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).