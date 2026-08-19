NALSAR Row: Bombay Bar Association Condemns BCI Chief Manan Mishra, Says He Should Have Resigned

The Bombay Bar Association criticised BCI Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra over his action against NALSAR’s graduating students | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, August 19, 2026: The Bombay Bar Association has condemned Bar Council of India (BCI) Chairman Manan Kumar Mishra’s August 13 action against graduating students of NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, calling his subsequent apology “clearly belated” and saying he ought to have resigned from the post.

In a statement approved by its Standing Committee at meetings held on August 17 and 18, the Association said Mishra’s August 13 communication was an “abuse” of the office of BCI chairman.

It said the communication was issued without giving the students an opportunity to be heard and caused “grave prejudice” to their professional careers.

BCI Drops Action Against Students

The BCI chairman had initially directed the Vice-Chancellor of NALSAR to submit a report and State Bar Councils not to enrol members of the 2026 graduating batch as advocates.

A subsequent communication issued on the same day dropped the proposed action against the students but retained the direction for an inquiry.

The BCI later announced that proceedings against the students had been closed altogether. The Bombay Bar Association supported the decision, describing it as “a step in the right direction” that restored faith in the BCI.

Association Criticises Mishra

However, the Association criticised Mishra’s conduct, saying the August 13 communication was “uncalled for” and amounted to an extreme step against students without regard to their right to protest and freedom of speech and expression. It also said a large section of the students had been “condemned unheard”.

The Association expressed “deepest anguish” that Mishra, while occupying the post of BCI chairman, issued orders and directions against NALSAR students on matters that, according to it, did not fall within the BCI’s purview.

Apology Called Belated

On Mishra’s August 15 apology, the Association said it was “clearly belated” and appeared to be an attempt to “merely assuage the situation”. It said the apology could not be treated as an expression of “true remorse” as Mishra continued to hold the chairmanship.

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Dispute Over Convocation Invitation

The controversy followed opposition by some NALSAR students to inviting Chief Justice of India Surya Kant to the university’s convocation, reportedly over his comments concerning NEET student protests in Delhi. The matter is also before the Supreme Court.

The Association said it remained committed to the BCI as an institution but strongly condemned the chairman’s actions.

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