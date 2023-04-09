Nallasopara: Killer duo, who lived in UP with fake identity, held after 4 years

Central crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police with arrested accused. |

After evading the police dragnet for nearly four years, two men were held by the central crime branch unit of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police for their involvement in the brutal murder of their 36-year-old acquaintance in the Santosh Bhawan area of Nallasopara (east).

Body of victim was found in 2018

According to the police, the incident was reported on 24, October, 2018 when the body of Sunil Rajesh Sahani (36) was found near a pond. His body was inflicted with deep head and other injuries apparently caused due to an assault with rods by the unidentified assailants. An offence under sections 302 and 34 of the IPC was registered at the local police station.

Accused attacked the victim to take revenge

Prima facie-investigations revealed that just three days before the murder, the deceased had been entangled in a brawl with Diwakar Rakesh Singh over a trivial issue. To take revenge, Diwakar Singh along with his relatives-Rameshkumar Kotwal Singh (40) and Sudhakar Rakesh Singh (20) mounted a brutal assault with bamboo sticks on Sunil which resulted in his death. The police arrested Diwakar but both his accomplices remained absconding.

Absconding duo took new identity, settled in UP

The central crime branch team led by police inspector- Rahul Raakh started parallel investigations into the case which revealed that the absconding duo had settled in Uttar Pradesh by assuming a new identity. The police activated their core informer network and got a tip-off that the duo would be visiting their relatives in Nallasopara. The team laid a trap and apprehended both from the Bilalpada area on Saturday. Both have been remanded to police custody. Further investigations were on.