Nallasopara: Ganesha Idol Topples During Rain Cover Setup, 4-5 Devotees Escape Unhurt | VIDEO | File Pic

Nallasopara: A distressing incident occurred in the Yashwant Gaurav area on Saturday evening between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM when a Lord Ganesha idol collapsed after devotees lost their balance while quickly covering it with plastic sheets due to sudden rain.

Idol collapses during transport

The idol was being transported from a workshop when the unexpected downpour forced the group to make a hurried attempt to protect it.

A video of the accident went viral on social media, showing four to five devotees trapped under the fallen idol.

No major injuries reported

Local residents rushed to the spot immediately and assisted in lifting the heavy structure.

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Fortunately, Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Valvi of Nallasopara Police Station confirmed that no one suffered severe injuries, with those involved receiving only minor scrapes.

The idol was safely recovered and subsequently transported to the local mandal premises.

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