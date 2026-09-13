 Nallasopara: Ganesha Idol Topples During Rain Cover Setup, 4-5 Devotees Escape Unhurt | VIDEO
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Nallasopara: Ganesha Idol Topples During Rain Cover Setup, 4-5 Devotees Escape Unhurt | VIDEO

A Lord Ganesha idol collapsed in Nallasopara’s Yashwant Gaurav area after devotees lost balance while trying to cover it with plastic sheets during sudden rain. A viral video showed devotees trapped under the idol, but police confirmed no serious injuries. Local residents helped recover the idol, which was later shifted safely to the mandal premises.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Sunday, September 13, 2026, 02:31 PM IST
Nallasopara: Ganesha Idol Topples During Rain Cover Setup, 4-5 Devotees Escape Unhurt | VIDEO
Nallasopara: Ganesha Idol Topples During Rain Cover Setup, 4-5 Devotees Escape Unhurt | VIDEO | File Pic

Nallasopara: A distressing incident occurred in the Yashwant Gaurav area on Saturday evening between 6:00 PM and 7:00 PM when a Lord Ganesha idol collapsed after devotees lost their balance while quickly covering it with plastic sheets due to sudden rain.

Idol collapses during transport

The idol was being transported from a workshop when the unexpected downpour forced the group to make a hurried attempt to protect it.

A video of the accident went viral on social media, showing four to five devotees trapped under the fallen idol.

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VIDEO: 4–5 Devotees Escape Unhurt As Ganesh Idol Falls Amid Sudden Rainfall In Nalasopara
VIDEO: 4–5 Devotees Escape Unhurt As Ganesh Idol Falls Amid Sudden Rainfall In Nalasopara

No major injuries reported

Local residents rushed to the spot immediately and assisted in lifting the heavy structure.

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Fortunately, Senior Police Inspector Vishwas Valvi of Nallasopara Police Station confirmed that no one suffered severe injuries, with those involved receiving only minor scrapes.

The idol was safely recovered and subsequently transported to the local mandal premises.

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