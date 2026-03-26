Nallasopara Crime: Man Murdered By Friend During Drinking Spat Over Trivial Matter; Accused Arrested

The wave of violence in the Vasai-Virar region continues as a 30-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend following a dispute during a drinking session late Tuesday night. | Representational Image

Nallasopara: The wave of violence in the Vasai-Virar region continues as a 30-year-old man was allegedly murdered by his friend following a dispute during a drinking session late Tuesday night. The victim has been identified as Shubham Tiwari.

Another Violent Death

The incident occurred around 10:30 PM in the Jijai Nagar area of Moregaon, Nallasopara (East). According to reports, Shubham Tiwari was consuming alcohol with his friend, Pintu Thakur, when a heated argument broke out over a trivial matter.

In a fit of rage, Thakur allegedly attacked Tiwari with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe injuries to his head and neck. Although Tiwari was rushed to a nearby hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Swift Arrest

The accused, Pintu Thakur, fled the scene immediately after the attack. However, the Tulinj Police formed specialized teams and launched a manhunt. Within a few hours, officials successfully tracked down and arrested Thakur in Nallasopara.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and further investigations are currently underway.

Growing Concerns Over Safety

This incident marks yet another violent crime in the region linked to alcohol-fueled disputes. Recently, another youth named Shubham Mishra was brutally murdered near the Nallasopara West bridge, where he was bludgeoned with a stone following a similar disagreement while drinking.

The recurring nature of such killings has sparked significant fear and concern among local residents regarding the law and order situation in the city.

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