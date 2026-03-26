Sakinaka Murder Plot Unravelled: Husband Paid ₹6.70 Lakh To Kill Wife, Staged Suicide; Four Arrested

In a shocking case from the Sakinaka area, police have uncovered a gruesome murder conspiracy in which a man allegedly got his wife killed to live with his girlfriend. | Representational Image

Mumbai: In a shocking case from the Sakinaka area, police have uncovered a gruesome murder conspiracy in which a man allegedly got his wife killed to live with his girlfriend. The accused had reportedly paid ₹6.70 lakh to execute the murder and attempted to disguise it as suicide.

Shocking Conspiracy

The case, which was initially treated as an accidental death, took a dramatic turn after the victim’s father raised suspicions, ultimately leading to the arrest of four accused, including the husband. The arrested have been identified as Sakaram Chaudhary (36), Shankar Dangi (36), Babu alias Raghav alias Amarchand Gairi (22), and Dinesh Gairi (20).

According to police, on October 14, 2024, the body of 34-year-old Narangi alias Geeta Chaudhary was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the kitchen of her residence in Sangharsh Nagar, Sakinaka. Based on the scene, police initially registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and began an inquiry.

Initial Inquiry

The postmortem conducted in Mumbai did not conclusively determine the cause of death. The body was later taken to Rajasthan for last rites and buried. The victim’s father, Bhanaram Chaudhary (66), suspected foul play and alleged that his daughter had been murdered. Acting on his complaint, a case was registered in Rajasthan, which led to further investigation.

Following persistent efforts by the family, the body was exhumed and a second postmortem was conducted in Rajasthan. The fresh report revealed that Narangi had been strangled to death using a rope.

Based on this finding, Rajasthan Police registered a zero FIR and transferred the case to Mumbai Police, after which a detailed probe was initiated by Sakinaka Police.

Two Failed Attempts

Murder Planned After Two Failed Attempts : Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 10) Dutta Nalawade revealed that the accused husband had made two earlier attempts to kill his wife first by staging a road accident in Powai and later through physical assault but both attempts failed.

Determined to eliminate her, the accused allegedly hatched a third and final plan. He paid ₹6.70 lakh to his associate Shankar Dangi, who in turn involved two others Babu Gairi and Dinesh Gairi.

Gruesome Execution

On October 14, 2024, the accused allegedly strangled Narangi with a rope. To destroy evidence and mislead investigators, they later hanged the body from a ceiling fan to make it appear as suicide. Due to lack of initial evidence, the case was close to being closed. However, the second postmortem proved crucial in exposing the truth.

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Police said that Sakaram initially evaded confession during three rounds of questioning. However, during the fourth round of sustained interrogation, he broke down and confessed to the crime.

Investigations revealed that he was in a relationship with another woman, identified as Dimple Chaudhary, and wanted to live with her. His wife was seen as an obstacle, leading him to plan her murder.

Police officials acknowledged that had the victim’s father not insisted on a re-investigation and second postmortem, the case would have remained classified as suicide. All four accused have been arrested, and further investigation is underway to complete the legal proceedings in the case.

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