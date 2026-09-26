Nalasopara Youth Goes Missing After Being Swept Into Deep Waters At Kalamb Creek, Search Operation Underway | file pic [Representational Image]

​Vasai: A local youth identified as Krishna Anil Vishwakarma, a resident of Nalasopara known for creating videos and reels on social media, went missing after drowning in a creek along Kalamb Beach. The incident has triggered widespread concern across the local area. Police and the fire brigade have launched a search operation to trace the missing youth.

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​According to available details, Krishna resided at Gurukrupa Apartment (near Durga Mata Temple) in the Santosh Bhavan locality of Nalasopara East. On Friday, around 1:00 PM, he visited Kalamb Beach in Nalasopara West for an outing alongside a few relatives.

​During the visit, Krishna entered the creek water near Mini Goa Resort. Unable to judge the water's depth initially and thinking it was shallow, he ventured further in. However, the depth suddenly increased, dragging him into deep waters. Within moments, he disappeared beneath the surface.

​High Tide and Strong Currents Impede Initial Local Help

​As soon as Krishna disappeared into the water, his accompanying relatives and nearby onlookers raised an alarm and attempted to search for him. However, local residents noted that entering the deep waters was extremely dangerous due to high water speed and heavy depths.

​Upon receiving news of the incident, personnel from the Arnala Coastal Police Station arrived at the spot. Senior Police Inspector Satish Nikam stated that a search operation was immediately launched with the assistance of lifeguards and the fire brigade.

​Krishna was popular in his local neighborhood and across social media platforms for his videos and short reels. As news of his disappearance spread, friends, acquaintances, and online followers contacted his family to express deep concern.

​Police authorities along with rescue teams are currently carrying out search operations on a war footing to locate Krishna in the sea.