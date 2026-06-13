Nalasopara: UPI ATM Shortchanges Customer By ₹400, Dispenses Torn ₹200 Note Too | Representative Image

Nalasopara: In a bizarre incident reported from Nalasopara, a suburb adjacent to Mumbai, a customer using the "UPI Cash Withdrawal" feature at a Hitachi UPI ATM was left double-crossed. Not only did the machine dispense less cash than requested, but it also spewed out a torn currency note.

The customer had entered a command to withdraw ₹4,000, but the machine dispensed only ₹3,600—resulting in a direct shortage of ₹4,000. To make matters worse, a ₹200 note from the received cash turned out to be badly torn and unusable, effectively putting the customer at a total loss of ₹600.

Customer Records Video In Front of ATM CCTV as proof

Realizing the discrepancy and the damaged note, the customer immediately stood directly in front of the ATM center's internal CCTV camera to recount the notes. He also recorded the entire sequence on his mobile phone to ensure undeniable evidence could be presented to the bank management and the concerned white-label ATM operator. The video of the incident has since surfaced on social media platforms.

Same Company's ATM Dispensed Extra Cash Last Month

This technical glitch has sparked significant discussion locally, primarily because just last month, another ATM belonging to the same Hitachi company suffered a diametrically opposite glitch in the nearby Golani Naka area of Vasai.

During that incident, the machine was dispensing multiple times the requested amount. When a customer entered a command to withdraw ₹100, the machine dispensed ₹500 while deducting only ₹100 from the account. Similarly, a request for ₹400 resulted in the machine dispensing ₹2,000.

Following back-to-back technical anomalies—dispensing free cash last month and shortchanging a customer this month—local citizens and consumers are now demanding that the company look into these recurring system errors immediately and implement a permanent fix.

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