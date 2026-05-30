 Nalasopara Tragedy: 13-Month-Old Toddler Drowns In Farmhouse Swimming Pool
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Nalasopara Tragedy: 13-Month-Old Toddler Drowns In Farmhouse Swimming Pool

A tragic accident in Nalasopara West claimed the life of 13-month-old Ayush Dashrath Ibhad after he accidentally fell into a swimming pool at a farmhouse in Kalamb. The toddler was playing nearby while his parents were occupied with work. By the time the incident was noticed, it was too late. The heartbreaking death has left the local community shocked and grieving.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Saturday, May 30, 2026, 07:59 PM IST
Nalasopara Tragedy: 13-Month-Old Toddler Drowns In Farmhouse Swimming Pool
Nalasopara Tragedy: 13-Month-Old Toddler Drowns In Farmhouse Swimming Pool | Representational Image

Nalasopara: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from a well-known farmhouse in Kalamb, located in Nalasopara West. A 13-month-old toddler tragically drowned after accidentally falling into a swimming pool while his parents were busy with work.

The deceased child has been identified as Ayush Dashrath Ibhad.

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The toddler was playing nearby when the accident occurred. By the time anyone noticed, it was too late.

The unfortunate and untimely demise of the little boy has sent shockwaves through the area, leaving the local community in deep mourning.

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