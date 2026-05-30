Nalasopara Tragedy: 13-Month-Old Toddler Drowns In Farmhouse Swimming Pool | Representational Image

Nalasopara: A heartbreaking incident has come to light from a well-known farmhouse in Kalamb, located in Nalasopara West. A 13-month-old toddler tragically drowned after accidentally falling into a swimming pool while his parents were busy with work.

The deceased child has been identified as Ayush Dashrath Ibhad.

The toddler was playing nearby when the accident occurred. By the time anyone noticed, it was too late.

The unfortunate and untimely demise of the little boy has sent shockwaves through the area, leaving the local community in deep mourning.

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