Nalasopara Sexual Assault Case: Woman Allegedly Exploited On Pretext Of Marriage, Shocking Claims Emerge Of 70–80 Potential Victims | AI-Generated

Nalasopara: A shocking incident has come to light in Nalasopara, where a young woman was allegedly subjected to repeated sexual assault under the false promise of marriage.

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​According to the victim’s complaint, she met the accused while he was with friends at a local gym. The accused grew close to her, trapped her in a web of affection by making various promises, and subsequently assaulted her.

​Wider Allegations and Scale of Abuse

Further allegations have surfaced claiming that the main accused, identified as Arif Abu Sheikh, has similarly lured, trapped, and assaulted around 70 to 80 Hindu women. It is alleged that he recorded their obscene videos and photos to misuse them.

​Police Case and Ongoing Investigation

An FIR has been registered at the Nalasopara Police Station against the main accused, Arif Abu Sheikh, along with his mother, Rukshana, and a relative, Sahil Khan.

​Because the victim is Hindu and the accused is Muslim, various Hindutva organizations have raised multiple allegations regarding the case. Authorities stated that the complete truth will be revealed only after a thorough police investigation. Meanwhile, the police refrained from issuing any official on-camera statements throughout the day.