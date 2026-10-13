 Malad BEST Bus Accident: 35-Year-Old Pillion Rider Dies After Fatal Motorcycle-Rickshaw Collision On Marve Road, FIR Filed | Video
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Malad BEST Bus Accident: 35-Year-Old Pillion Rider Dies After Fatal Motorcycle-Rickshaw Collision On Marve Road, FIR Filed | Video

A 35-year-old pillion rider, Saiful Vaidya, died after a motorcycle collided with a rickshaw and struck a BEST bus on Marve Road in Malad West on Monday. The Malvani police registered an FIR against the 51-year-old bus driver as CCTV footage revealed the sequence of events.

Megha KuchikUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 12:03 PM IST
Malad BEST Bus Accident: 35-Year-Old Pillion Rider Dies After Fatal Motorcycle-Rickshaw Collision On Marve Road, FIR Filed | Video
Malad BEST Bus Accident: 35-Year-Old Pillion Rider Dies After Fatal Motorcycle-Rickshaw Collision On Marve Road, FIR Filed | Video | Representational image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old pillion rider, Saiful Vaidya, died after being run over by a BEST bus on Marve Road in Malad (West) on Monday afternoon. The Malvani police registered an FIR against bus driver Dilip Rampalat Vishwakarma, 51.

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According to the police, CCTV footage showed a rickshaw suddenly turning right, causing the motorcycle to collide with it. The rider lost balance and struck the bus travelling alongside, throwing Vaidya under its rear wheel. The driver stopped immediately, but Vaidya remained trapped until the bus was reversed. He was taken to Shatabdi Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.

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