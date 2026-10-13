Malad BEST Bus Accident: 35-Year-Old Pillion Rider Dies After Fatal Motorcycle-Rickshaw Collision On Marve Road, FIR Filed | Video | Representational image

Mumbai: A 35-year-old pillion rider, Saiful Vaidya, died after being run over by a BEST bus on Marve Road in Malad (West) on Monday afternoon. The Malvani police registered an FIR against bus driver Dilip Rampalat Vishwakarma, 51.

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According to the police, CCTV footage showed a rickshaw suddenly turning right, causing the motorcycle to collide with it. The rider lost balance and struck the bus travelling alongside, throwing Vaidya under its rear wheel. The driver stopped immediately, but Vaidya remained trapped until the bus was reversed. He was taken to Shatabdi Hospital. Police are investigating the incident.