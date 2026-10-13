Mumbai Crime: 18-Year-Old University Student Allegedly Abducted In Cab, Threatened With Knife And Robbed Of ₹14,250

Juhu police have registered a kidnapping, extortion and robbery case after an 18-year-old student was allegedly threatened and robbed in Mumbai | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 13, 2026: The Juhu police have registered a kidnapping, extortion and robbery case against three history-sheeters for allegedly abducting an 18-year-old university student in a cab, threatening him with a knife and extorting Rs 14,250 on October 11.

The accused are Azad Maniyar, 34, Dipesh Chavan, 29, and Mondaya Devendra alias Kishan, 30.

Complainant Prajjawal Agrawal, an ATLAS SkillTech University student, had visited Juhu Beach with his cousin and her friends on Friday. After dropping them at their Vile Parle hostel around 1.30 am, three men allegedly approached his cab, slapped the driver and claimed to be union members.

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Student Allegedly Abducted In Cab

They allegedly forced Agrawal into the cab and drove him around Juhu for 15 minutes, while two followed on a two-wheeler. Near Ruia Park, Maniyar allegedly threatened him with a knife, extracting Rs 5,000 through UPI, Rs 5,250 in cash and another Rs 4,000 through his sister. He was released near Mithibai College after death threats.

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