22-Year-Old Man Abducted Over Friendship Dispute, Rescued After Wife Shares Live Location; Six Arrested In Navi Mumbai | AI

Navi Mumbai: A 22-year-old man was allegedly abducted and brutally assaulted following a dispute over his friendship with a woman, with his abductors demanding Rs 11 lakh from his wife for his release. The Koparkhairane police rescued the victim within a few hours after tracing his live location and arrested six persons in connection with the incident.

Victim Allegedly Called To Kharghar Railway Station By Woman Friend

The victim, identified as Zakir Sheikh (22), a resident of Kamothe, was allegedly abducted on the night of August 23 after a woman known to him, called him and asked him to come to Kharghar railway station. She allegedly told him that her mother had thrown her out of the house.

Zakir reached Kharghar on his motorcycle, where the lady's brother Rohit Hinukle, Yash Madhavi and their associates allegedly followed him in a Toyota Glanza. The accused allegedly forced him into the vehicle and took him to the ground floor of Prajakta Society in Sector 4, Koparkhairane.

Accused Allegedly Force Victim Into Car, Take Him To Koparkhairane

There, the accused allegedly questioned Zakir about his communication with his sister, abused him and assaulted him. He was subsequently allegedly confined in a Mahindra Thar and taken to a flat in Bhoomipark building in Sector 19A, Ulwe.

At the flat, Kiran Hinukle, Vinodkumar Nair, Shrihari Pillai, Amalraj Muwari and their associates allegedly assaulted Zakir with sticks. The accused allegedly threatened to kill him if the money was not paid and later drove him around Ulwe in the Thar.

Wife Receives ₹11 Lakh Extortion Demand From Alleged Kidnappers

The accused allegedly contacted Zakir's wife and demanded Rs 11 lakh for his release. During the ordeal, however, Zakir managed to send his wife his live location through his mobile phone. She immediately alerted the police.

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Acting on the live location, Koparkhairane police traced Zakir and rescued him. Police subsequently arrested Kiran Hinukle (52), Rohit Hinukle (26), Vinodkumar Nair (49), Shrihari Pillai (29), Amalraj Muwari (21) and Vighnesh Pille (31).

"The victim's live location proved crucial in tracing him and ensuring his safe rescue. Six accused have been arrested and further investigation is underway to establish the exact motive and role of each person involved," a police official said.

Police have launched a search for the three absconding accused — Yash Madhavi, Apeksha Barsagade and Pratijna Ambade.

The police have also seized two Mahindra Thar vehicles bearing registration numbers MH-43-CU-0050 and TN-68-AJ-6000, which were allegedly used in the crime.

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