Kalachowki Police Book YouTube Channel Operator For Allegedly Falsely Linking Lalbaug Photography Teacher To Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde

Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde | File Photo

Mumbai: The Kalachowki Police have registered a case against the operator of a YouTube channel for allegedly creating and circulating a defamatory video falsely portraying a Lalbaug-based photography teacher as the husband of Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde.

According the FIR, the complainant, Rajesh Vasudev Tawde (55), a photography teacher residing in Lalbaug, told police that he also runs a photography studio in Kankavli. He has a YouTube channel named OCL, through which he promotes his photography classes, and a Facebook account under the name Rajesh Tawde, where he posts his photographs and advertisements for his classes.

Complainant Runs Photography Studio And Online Channels

According to his complaint, on August 26 at around 10.30 pm, a woman residing on the first floor of his building sent him a YouTube link through WhatsApp. When he opened the link, he allegedly found a short video on a YouTube channel titled “GK-Shorts-Videos” with the heading “Rajneeta Ritu Tawde ke pati Rajesh Tawde ka jeevan parichay” (biography of Rajesh Tawde, husband of politician Ritu Tawde).

The video allegedly described Rajesh Tawde as a builder involved in construction and development, with an educational qualification of graduation in commerce and interests including cricket and travelling. It also allegedly falsely showed Ritu Tawde as his wife.

Video Allegedly Contains False Details About Identity And Profession

The complainant told police that his photograph displayed in the video appeared to have been taken from his Facebook account, while the photograph of the mayor was allegedly sourced from social media. The video reportedly gave the impression that he was the husband of the mayor.

The video was allegedly uploaded on August 23. The complainant further told police that he checked details of the GK-Shorts-Videos YouTube channel and found that it was created on April 15, 2026. The channel reportedly had around 1.53K subscribers and 243 videos, featuring videos introducing various political leaders and film personalities. The complainant has submitted screenshots of the channel to the police.

According to the complaint, the channel operator allegedly created and circulated the video without verifying the identities or facts concerning either Rajesh Tawde or Mayor Ritu Tawde, with the alleged intention of defaming them. The Kalachowki Police have registered a case against the operator of the YouTube channel and are investigating the matter.

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