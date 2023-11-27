Nalasopara Minor Girl Rape Case: Mira-Bhayandar Police Crime Branch Arrest Accused From UP's Varanasi, Bring Him Back To Tulinj

Accused brought to crime branch in Nalasopara | Dharmesh Thakkar

Mumbai: A team of Mira-Bhayandar Police on Saturday (November 25) arrested the accused in the Nalasopara minor girl rape case that took place on November 14 in Tulinj. The accused was arrested from Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The police brought the accused to the Tulinj Police station on Monday (November 27).

According to police, the victim, a minor girl, had stepped out of her house to buy sugar on November 14. Finding the girl alone, the man called the victim and falsely said that her mother was calling her. When the girl went to the accused believing him, he took her to an isolated spot and sexually assaulted the girl and ran away.

The girl, after returning home, told the parents about the incident and the parents filed a case with police. The police swung into action and formed three teams. The 23-year-old accused was traced to Varanasi in UP and the police team arrested the accused and has brought him to Tulinj in Nalasopara now.