Nalasopara Man Apologises After Viral Video Of Assault On Nigerian Woman Sparks Outrage |

Mumbai: A social media influencer who allegedly filmed himself assaulting a Nigerian woman sleeping on a roadside bench in Nalasopara has landed in trouble after the video sparked widespread outrage online.

According to a video by 'Jansevasanket', the incident came to light after a video circulated extensively on social media platforms, showing the man striking the woman with sticks while recording the act. According to police, the accused had uploaded the video on Instagram allegedly in an attempt to gain attention and increase his online popularity.

The footage drew sharp criticism from netizens, who condemned the act and demanded strict action against the individual. Following the backlash, local police traced the accused and took him into custody for questioning.

As part of the action initiated against him, police also recorded a video in which the accused was seen apologising for his conduct. In the video, he admitted that his actions were inappropriate and expressed regret over the incident.

The man also said that such acts, carried out merely to garner views, likes and followers on social media, cannot be tolerated. Authorities also used the opportunity to caution content creators against engaging in harmful or offensive behaviour in pursuit of online fame.

He appealed to citizens, particularly social media users, to act responsibly and refrain from creating content that humiliates, harasses or causes harm to others. Officials emphasised that social media should not be misused for publicity at the expense of an individual's dignity and safety.

The incident has once again raised concerns over the growing trend of people performing reckless and insensitive acts for online attention, with many calling for stricter action against those who misuse social media platforms to create such content.

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