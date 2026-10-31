Nalasopara Lift Accident: BJP Office-Bearer Satish Bhondve Among 8 Injured After Elevator Collapses In Building | X @ians_india

Vasai: A major accident took place in Nalasopara after the elevator of a seven-story building collapsed, leaving eight people seriously injured. Following the incident, the injured were rushed to a nearby hospital for medical treatment, creating widespread panic and concern among local residents.

​Details of the Incident

​According to the available information, the tragedy occurred in a seven-story building named Dhananjay Avenue, located in the Patankar Park area of Nalasopara West.

​Around 12:00 PM on Saturday (31st), eight people were coming down to the ground floor from the fifth floor in the elevator. Suddenly, the lift crashed down at high speed, resulting in severe injuries to all eight occupants.

Residents Break Open Lift Doors To Rescue Trapped Occupants

​Hearing the loud impact of the collapsing elevator, building residents rushed to the spot. After strenuous efforts, they broke open the lift door and pulled out the injured people trapped inside.

​The injured include three women.

​Among the victims is a resident lawyer and BJP office-bearer Satish Bhondve, along with seven of his visiting guests.

​Satish Bhondve sustained severe injuries to both of his knees.

​Speaking about the incident, Satish Bhondve stated that the need for lift repairs had been highlighted previously as well. He blamed the developer's sheer negligence for the sudden accident, which caused severe pain, trauma, and injuries to him and his guests.

​All the injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at nearby hospitals.

​Residents Allege Developer Negligence

​Upon receiving information about the accident, the Nalasopara Police arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection. Local residents directly accused the builder/developer of gross neglect regarding the maintenance and servicing of the lift.

​Residents claimed that despite repeated complaints, the elevator was never inspected or repaired, leading directly to this mishap. The Nalasopara Police are conducting a detailed investigation into the matter.

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