Nalasopara Lift Accident: 8 Seriously Injured After Elevator Plunges From Fifth Floor Of 7-Storey Building In Patankar Park | X @ians_india

Vasai: An incident occurred on Saturday afternoon around 12:00 PM in the Patankar Park area of Nalasopara West, where the elevator of a 7-storey building named 'Dhananjay Avenue' collapsed, leaving eight people seriously injured. The incident caused widespread panic in the locality.

Elevator Plunges From Fifth Floor, Residents Rescue Trapped Victims

​According to reports, eight people were descending from the fifth floor to the ground floor in the elevator when it suddenly plunged downwards at a high speed. The impact of the fall caused a massive crash and a loud noise. Hearing the commotion, residents of the building rushed to the scene. They managed to break open the elevator door with great effort and rescued the trapped victims. All the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are currently undergoing treatment.

​Meanwhile, following the accident, residents of the building accused the builder of negligence. They claimed that despite repeated complaints regarding the elevator's maintenance and repairs, their concerns were ignored. They also alleged that the tragedy occurred because the lift was neither regularly inspected nor properly maintained.

​Upon receiving information about the incident, Nalasopara police rushed to the spot and inspected the site. Further investigation into the accident is currently underway by the Nalasopara police.

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