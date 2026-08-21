 Nalasopara Instagram Creators Clash: Social Media Rivalry Turns Violent As Two Former Friends Fight Near Navjeevan School
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Nalasopara Instagram Creators Clash: Social Media Rivalry Turns Violent As Two Former Friends Fight Near Navjeevan School

A dispute between two female Instagram creators turned violent near Navjeevan School in Ostwal Nagari, Nalasopara East. The women, reportedly former friends who once created videos together, allegedly attacked each other in public, drawing attention from onlookers. The incident has sparked discussion over social-media rivalry, jealousy and the growing race for viral content and views.

Kirti KesarkarUpdated: Friday, August 21, 2026, 03:51 PM IST
Nalasopara Instagram Creators Clash: Social Media Rivalry Turns Violent As Two Former Friends Fight Near Navjeevan School
Nalasopara Instagram Creators Clash: Social Media Rivalry Turns Violent As Two Former Friends Fight Near Navjeevan School |

Nalasopara: A dispute between two female Instagram creators escalated into a physical fight near Navjeevan School in Ostwal Nagari, Nalasopara East.

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According to reports, the argument between the two women turned violent, with both allegedly attacking each other. The incident created a dramatic scene in the area, with onlookers describing it as resembling a wrestling match in the middle of the road.

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A few days ago, one of the women had reportedly gained attention on social media following a video filmed on a train. In today’s social media-driven environment, many people compete to gain popularity and attract more views for their videos. The incident has once again highlighted how the race for virality, increasing views and jealousy can sometimes escalate into serious confrontations.

Interestingly, the two women were reportedly friends until recently. They had previously formed a group, created videos together and spent time with each other. However, their public fight has now become a topic of discussion among local residents and social media users.

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