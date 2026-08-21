Mumbai Shocker: Man Poses As Transgender Person, Enters Woman’s Home On Ritual Pretext, Sexually Assaults Her | Representative Image

A 28-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman in Mumbai’s Powai after entering her home by pretending to be a transgender person.

The accused, identified as Anil Sheshrao Shinde, visited the woman’s residence on August 18 on the pretext of performing a ritual to protect the household from the evil eye.

Once inside, Shinde went into the bedroom and threatened the woman with physical violence before sexually assaulting her.

Following the incident, the Powai police registered a case and launched an investigation. Officers examined CCTV footage from the surrounding area and traced Shinde after he was seen leaving the locality in an autorickshaw. He was wearing a saree and travelled towards a slum area in Kharegaon, Thane, where police later apprehended him.

Police said Shinde had previously posed as a beggar before impersonating a transgender person. Police have urged residents to exercise caution and avoid allowing unfamiliar people into their homes without verifying their identity or purpose.

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