Nalasopara Hospital Assault: Patient Beaten On Bed By Wife's Brothers At VVCMC Hospital; Video Goes Viral | X

Nalasopara: A patient undergoing treatment at a municipal hospital in Nalasopara West was allegedly assaulted by two men who entered the hospital ward around midnight and attacked him while he was lying on his bed.

The incident occurred at the Vasai-Virar City Municipal Corporation (VVCMC) hospital in the Samel Pada area of Nalasopara West in Palghar district.

A video purportedly showing the assault has surfaced on social media, raising concerns over security arrangements at the municipal healthcare facility.

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According to reports, two men entered the hospital ward around midnight and confronted the patient, identified as Kaleem Khan, who was undergoing treatment.

Hospital In-Charge Reveals Details Of Incident

Speaking to reporters, hospital in-charge Gaurav Wagh said Khan had been admitted to the hospital on October 28 after experiencing fever and a low platelet count.

“We have a patient named Kaleem Khan who has been admitted since the 28th. I was the one who admitted him. He had a fever and a slightly low platelet count, which is why we admitted him... Since yesterday afternoon, there appeared to be an argument between the patient and his wife,” Wagh said.

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He further stated that the alleged assault took place following a dispute between Khan and his wife.

Patient's Brothers-In-Law Allegedly Involved

According to Wagh, the two men who allegedly assaulted Khan were his wife's brothers. He said the men entered the hospital after being allowed inside by security personnel.

Following their entry, the duo allegedly attacked Khan over the dispute between him and his wife. The circumstances surrounding the altercation and the exact sequence of events are yet to be established by police.

Hospital Administration Files Police Complaint

Following the incident, the hospital administration submitted a written complaint at Nalasopara Police Station, seeking action against those involved.

Wagh confirmed that the matter had been brought to the attention of police and said action would be actions over the alleged violation of hospital rules and regulations.

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