Nalasopara: Heavy Rain Floods Flower Market Ahead Of Ganesh Chaturthi, Vendors Suffer Major Losses | PTI

Nalasopara: With only a few hours left for the arrival of Lord Ganesha, heavy rainfall since last night has disrupted preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi in Nalasopara.

The flower market and surrounding marketplace near Nalasopara East railway station have been submerged in rainwater, causing significant losses to flower and fruit vendors.

Waterlogging has been reported inside shops, on roads and across residential societies, leaving the entire area inundated.

Ganesh devotees who had stepped out since morning to purchase puja materials and make final preparations for the Ganesh idol installation (Pran Pratishtha) have been severely inconvenienced by the waterlogging, dampening the festive spirit.

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