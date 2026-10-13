Nalasopara Gym Trainer Arrested On Accusations Of Raping 23-Year-Old Woman, Making Obscene Videos Of 70-80 Women

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The Nalasopara Police have reportedly arrested a 22-year-old gym trainer and social media influencer after a woman accused him of raping her on the pretext of marriage.

The man, Arif Shaikh, was arrested on Monday night, The Times of India reported. The first information report in the case also mentions his mother Rukhsana and cousin Sahil Shaikh.

The Allegations

The woman, who is 23 years old, has alleged that Sheikh lured 70 to 80 women into relationships, recorded obscene visuals of them and sold the footage on websites featuring adult content.

The woman said in her complaint that she met Sheikh on social media last year. She alleged that he promised to marry her and subsequently pressured her to live with him. According to the complaint, during this period, he repeatedly forced her to engage in sexual relations with him, The Times of India reported.

The woman claimed that she subsequently found videos on Shaikh’s phone showing his engaging in sexual acts with several women. According to the complaint, the accused man used social media website Instagram to target Hindu women, and to record intimate videos without their consent.



Police Statement





Senior Police Inspector Vishal Valvi said the authorities had received the complaint and filed a case. “Some obscene videos of women have been found on the mobile phone, and we are investigating the matter from that angle,” Valvi was quoted as saying by the newspaper.