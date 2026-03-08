Nalasopara Flat Deal Fraud: 3 Booked For Cheating Doctor In ₹44 Lakh Undisclosed Loan Property Scam

Nalasopara Flat Sale Fraud Alleged As Buyer Claims ₹44 Lakh Loss Over Undisclosed Bank Loan | Representative Image

Palghar: The Achole Police in Vasai have registered a case of alleged cheating and criminal breach of trust involving a flat transaction worth over ₹44 lakh in Nalasopara.

According to police, the complaint was filed by Dr Sunil Laxman Binhade (42), a resident of Jay Vijay Galaxy, Jay Vijay Nagar, Nalasopara East, who alleged that he was cheated while purchasing a flat in the same residential complex.

Based on his complaint, Achole Police Station has registered a case under sections 420 (cheating), 406 (criminal breach of trust) and 34 (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

The accused have been identified as Avinash Ratilal Patil (50), Preeti Avinash Patil (45) and Shashikant Upadhyay (55), all residents of Nalasopara East.

According to the police complaint, the accused allegedly sold a 59 sq ft flat in E Wing of Jay Vijay Galaxy to the complainant on July 25, 2019. However, it was later discovered that the property had an existing home loan from Punjab National Bank, which was allegedly not disclosed to the buyer at the time of the transaction.

Police said the complainant has alleged that the accused intentionally concealed information about the outstanding loan on the property and sold the flat, resulting in a financial loss of ₹44,72,130.

Following a preliminary inquiry into the application submitted by the complainant, police registered the case on March 7, 2026.

As of now, no arrests have been made in the case, and further investigation is underway.

