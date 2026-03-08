Mumbai: Maharashtra DY CM Eknath Shinde Condemns ‘Protocol Lapse’ During President Murmu’s Visit To West Bengal | file picture

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday criticised the alleged protocol lapse during the recent visit of Droupadi Murmu to West Bengal, saying the office of the President is the highest constitutional position in the country and must be respected by all.

Reacting to reports that no senior representatives from the state government were present to receive the President upon her arrival in Siliguri, Shinde said such incidents should not be viewed through a political lens and condemned the development.

“The post of President is the most important post of a country. It should not be seen from any political perspective. It is the duty of every Indian to respect and uphold the dignity of that office,” Shinde said while speaking to the media.

He further criticised what he described as “wrong politics” surrounding the incident in Bengal and said the dignity of constitutional institutions must be maintained. “What happened in Bengal is unfortunate. The office of the President should have been respected. I strongly condemn this insult,” he added.

On Friday, March 7, President Murmu arrived in Siliguri to address the 9th International Santhal Conference. As per established protocol, the state’s chief minister and senior members of the council of ministers usually receive the President during official visits. However, according to reports, no senior ministers, including the chief minister, were present at the airport to receive her.

The President also reportedly expressed concern over the arrangements at the conference venue, stating that some people were allegedly prevented from entering the event.

Following the incident, the Ministry of Home Affairs sought an explanation from the West Bengal government over the alleged lapses.

Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan has asked the state’s Chief Secretary to submit a detailed report by Sunday evening. The report is expected to clarify issues related to the last-minute change in venue, alteration of the President’s route, and the absence of state representatives to receive her.

The incident has since sparked a political row between the Centre and the ruling Trinamool Congress government in West Bengal.

