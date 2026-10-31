Nalasopara Fire Tragedy: FIR Against Developer Over Alleged Safety Lapses After Blaze Kills 2 Women | X

Nalasopara: An FIR has been registered against Gangaram Mukund, owner of developer Ganesh Venture, and his partners at Achole Police Station in connection with the October 14 fire at the Imperial Heritage building in Nalasopara East, which claimed the lives of two women and left nearly six people injured.

According to news agency IANS, the police complaint states that there were serious lapses in fire safety arrangements at the residential building, including non-functional firefighting equipment and inadequate access to emergency escape routes.

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FIR Against Developer Over Alleged Fire Safety Lapses

It also alleged that emergency escape routes were not adequately accessible, raising concerns over the building's preparedness to handle fire emergencies.

The case was registered on October 30 under Sections 106(1), 125(a), 324(5) and 3(5) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

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Two Women Killed, Nearly Six Injured

The fire broke out around 12.30 am on October 14 in the B Wing of Imperial Heritage, located along the Nalasopara–Vasai Link Road. The deceased women were identified as Ashwini Parkar (65) and Falguni Shah (50).

According to reports, the blaze was suspected to have originated from a short circuit before spreading through the building, with flames reaching the second floor.

As thick smoke engulfed the premises, several residents rushed out of their flats to escape the fire. Some residents reportedly took shelter on external balconies and galleries to avoid the flames and smoke.

40 Residents Rescued As Firefighters Battle Blaze

Following the incident, fire brigade teams from the Vasai-Virar and Mira-Bhayandar municipal corporations rushed to the spot. Emergency personnel rescued approximately 30 to 40 residents trapped inside the building.

Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly six hours before bringing it under control. However, the incident raised concerns about the availability and maintenance of essential fire safety infrastructure in residential buildings.

Further details regarding the investigation are awaited.

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