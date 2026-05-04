Nalasopara Erupts In Massive Protest At Pelhar Police Station After Youth Shadaf Dies 25 Days After Violent Clash; Accused Not Arrested

Nalasopara Erupts In Massive Protest At Pelhar Police Station After Youth Shadaf Dies 25 Days After Violent Clash | AI

Nalasopara: Tensions flared in the Pelhar area of Nalasopara East on Saturday night as hundreds of citizens staged a massive protest at the Pelhar Police Station. The demonstration followed the death of a young man, Shadaf, who succumbed to injuries sustained during a violent clash between two groups nearly 25 days ago.

Minor Dispute in Wakanpada Escalated into Knife Fight

The conflict originated in the Wakanpada locality of Pelhar over a minor dispute. The argument quickly escalated into a physical brawl involving weapons. During the fightSeveral individuals were attacked with knives. Shadaf and his associates sustained serious injuries.

Pelhar Police initially registered a case regarding the assault.

Shadaf had been undergoing intensive treatment at a hospital in Mumbai for the past 25 days. Unfortunately, he passed away on Saturday.

Following his death, outraged residents and family members took his body in an ambulance directly to the Pelhar Police Station. The protesters surrounded the station, alleging police negligence.

Protesters Alleged Police Negligence & No Arrests Despite FIR

Protesters claimed that despite the FIR being filed weeks ago, the main culprits have not been arrested.

The crowd demanded immediate "stringent action" against those responsible for Shadaf's death.

Senior Officials Intervened to Pacify the Crowd

The protest led to a period of significant tension in the area. Senior police officials eventually intervened to pacify the crowd, assuring the protesters that. A thorough investigation into the death is underway.

All accused involved in the clash will be apprehended and dealt with strictly according to the law.

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