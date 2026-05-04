Mumbai's Kanjur West To Get State-Of-Art Cultural Centre On 3 Acres Along LBS Road; Mahindra Group Submits ₹175 Crore Proposal To BMC

Mahindra Group Submits ₹175 Crore Proposal To BMC | File Pic

Mumbai's eastern suburb soon is expected to have a state-of-art Art and Cultural Centre on a sprawling 3 acres of land along Lal Bahadur Shastri (LBS) Road, Kanjur West. A proposal has been submitted by Anthurium Developers Ltd, an entity of Mahindra Group to the municipal commissioner. "Once the commissioner approves the proposal, Mahindra Lifespaces will built a Art and Cultural centre on the lines of Chembur's Fine Arts Society and Sion's Shanmukhanand Hall. The estimated project cost is Rs 175 crore, and centre will be big enough to more than 2000 people at a time," said a personel privy to the project.

Mahindra Lifespace is the real estate and infrastructure development arm of the Mahindra Group.

Proposal Follows Advance Possession of 13,000 Sq Mt Land to BMC

The proposal came up after in an advance possession to the BMC of around 13,000 sq mt land along LBS Road in Kanjurmarg, which has a reservation of Cultural centre/drama theatre as per the city's Development Plan. Documents accessed by the FPJ shows that a total of 5.5 acres of land owned M/s GKW Ltd, for which Anthurium Developers Ltd is constituted as attorney. The land parcels are being handed over in lieu of Transferrable Development Rights (TDR).

"The remaining land parcels have reservations as reservation for garden, municipal school, amenity open space etc, which the BMC will develop. For the cultural centre reservation, the policy decision of whether the BMC will develop or Mahindra, is yet to be taken," civic sources said. A public notice on the same was published in September 2025.

As per the sources, the 5.5 acres is a part of the larger 37 acres plot in Kanjurmarg, where a massive residential project is coming up. In November 2024, Mahindra Lifespaces made an joint agreement with GKW Ltd to develop the land parcel, for which the developer has got the commencement certificate.

Remaining Land Reserved for Garden, School & Open Space

Civic activist Zoru Bhathena said, "It is good that Mahindra is handing over 5.5 Acres of Land, frew of cost to the BMC against TDR benefits. And that land is to be used for school, playground, garden and cultural centre. But will Mumbai in practically get this open land or will it remain only on paper, similar to several other land parcels is the real question."

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