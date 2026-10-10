Nalasopara: Congress, SP And NCP (SP) Workers Stage Symbolic 'Pinda Daan' Protest, Demand CEC Gyanesh Kumar's Resignation |

​Nalasopara: The nationwide protest called by the INDIA bloc against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar for his resignation intensified today. On the occasion of Sarvapitri Amavasya, leaders and workers of the Congress, Samajwadi Party, and the Sharad Pawar faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) staged a massive protest and organized a symbolic Pinda Daan ritual against Gyanesh Kumar, demanding his immediate resignation.

Symbolic Ritual Targets CEC

​In accordance with traditional Hindu rituals, pindas were offered, and religious rites were performed to symbolically give a grand burial to a demon named Gyanesh Kumar. The ritual was performed by Congress District President Captain Nilesh Pendhari in the presence of hundreds of citizens. Notably, even a crow did not touch the ritualistic offering (pinda).

​Taking a jibe at the ruling government, leaders remarked that just as Prime Minister Modi once used scientific vision and knowledge to extract gas from a gutter for unemployed youth to fry pakoras, Gyanesh Kumar's unaccepted pinda was also disposed of in that very same gutter.

​The protest saw enthusiastic participation from several prominent leaders, office-bearers, and citizens, including Pradesh Congress General Secretary Dr. Dinesh Kamble, Pradesh Secretary Rupesh Rodricks, NCP President Manoj Mhatre, Samajwadi Party President Kailashnath Yadav, Congress District General Secretary Kiran Shinde, Working President Ratan Tiwari, Milton Saudia, Rafiq Sheikh, Ashraf Ali, Wilfred D'Souza, Ashok Sharma, Awadhraj Yadav, Reena Mishra and other leanders and members.

​This unique Pinda Daan protest was staged right in the middle of the road in front of the Tulinj Police Station in Nalasopara (East).

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