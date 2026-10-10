3 Fires Break Out Within 8 Hours In Nalasopara, Virar And Valiv; Shops, Warehouses Gutted |

Vasai: The series of fire incidents in the Vasai-Virar city continues unabated. Within a short span of just eight hours, three separate fire incidents were reported across Virar, Nalasopara, and Valiv. These tragic incidents have caused widespread panic and a sense of terror among local residents. Fortunately, no casualties or loss of life were reported in any of these three accidents, though a massive amount of property and goods were completely reduced to ashes.

Perfume Factory Catches Fire

First incident occurred around 11:30 PM on Saturday at Chaudhary Compound in the Ram Industrial Hub located in the Wakanpada area of Nalasopara East. A massive fire suddenly broke out in a perfume and cosmetic company here. The fire was so ferocious that a total of five fire engines and seven water tankers had to be deployed to bring it under control. After grueling efforts and relentless hard work by firefighting personnel, the fire was brought under complete control after a prolonged struggle of about six hours.

The second incident took place at around 5:00 AM on Sunday morning at M Avenue in the Global City area of Virar West. Five to six commercial units (shops) in this area were engulfed by the fire. Fire brigade personnel rushed to the spot immediately and brought the fire under control after making strenuous efforts.

Shops Gutted In Virar West

Around the same time, the third incident occurred between two warehouses of S.M. Steel near Neelam Business Center and Varun Industry on Valiv Road in Vasai East. The sudden breakout of fire in these two units created an atmosphere of tension in the entire area for some time. However, due to the alertness and prompt action of the fire department, the fire was brought under control in time, averting a major disaster.

​The exact cause behind these three consecutive fire incidents occurring within a mere span of eight hours remains unclear. Based on preliminary estimates, it is suspected that these accidents might have been caused by a short circuit.

​These recurring industrial and commercial fire incidents have raised serious questions regarding the safety of local citizens.

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