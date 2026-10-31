Nalasopara: At Least 8 Injured After Lift Collapses From Fifth Floor Of 7-Storey Residential Building | File Photo.

Nalasopara: Around eight people, including three women, were reportedly injured after an elevator fell from the fifth floor of a seven-storey residential building in the Patankar Park area of Nalasopara West.

The incident occurred on Saturday, October 31, at Dhananjay Avenue at around 12 PM, leaving several occupants with injuries. Following the incident, the injured were rushed to nearby hospitals for treatment.

According to ABP Majha, the elevator reportedly fell from the fifth floor of the residential building while several people were inside. The sudden fall left the occupants injured, prompting residents to rush to their assistance.

MLA Rajan Naik Shares Update On Injured Residents

Following the incident, MLA Rajan Naik visited the location and spoke to reporters about the condition of those injured.

“Five to seven people were inside a lift at Dhananjay Avenue building in the Patankar Park area of Nalasopara West when it suddenly fell. Five to six people sustained leg injuries, including possible fractures. We have visited the spot, and doctors, including an orthopaedic surgeon, are attending to the injured,” Naik said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

He added that police and municipal officials were present at the location. “Five injured people are currently here, while two others have been taken to Dr Farooq Shinde’s hospital,” he added.

Doctors were reportedly conducting X-rays to assess possible fractures and other injuries.

Residents Allege Frequent Lift Malfunctions

The reports further states that Dhananjay Avenue is a relatively new residential building, with occupants reportedly having moved in around two years ago.

Residents alleged that the elevator frequently malfunctioned and gets stuck. They further claimed that complaints regarding the lift's condition had been raised with the builder but were not addressed.

Residents have demanded an inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the collapse.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/