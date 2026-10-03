Nalasopara Accident: Drunk Tanker Driver Hits 2 Auto-Rickshaws, 7–8 Two-Wheelers; 5 Injured | VIDEO

Five people were injured after a water tanker allegedly crashed into multiple vehicles on Nalasopara bridge | AI Generated File Image (IANS)

Nalasopara, October 3, 2026: A speeding water tanker driver, under the influence of alcohol, rammed into two auto-rickshaws and around 7 to 8 two-wheelers from behind in Nalasopara, leaving five people injured.

Accident Causes Panic

The severe accident occurred on the Nalasopara bridge, resulting in serious injuries to several two-wheeler riders and auto-rickshaw drivers. Bahujan Vikas Aghadi (BVA) leader Ruchita Naik and social worker Avinash Kamble rushed to the spot and immediately admitted the injured to Sopara Hospital for treatment. The critically injured were later shifted to Shatabdi Hospital.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: A water tanker collided with a rickshaw and scooter on the Nalasopara East-West bridge after an apparent brake failure, according to traffic police. Four to five people were injured. The accident caused heavy traffic congestion in both directions, while… pic.twitter.com/nb7nljFGr8 — IANS (@ians_india) October 3, 2026

Driver Handed Over To Police

Local citizens caught the driver as he attempted to flee the scene, gave him a thrashing, and handed him over to the police. BVA's Ruchita Naik has demanded strict action, urging the police to register a case and arrest both the tanker driver and the vehicle owner.

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Pedestrians Narrowly Escape

Fortunately, several pedestrians managed a narrow escape, averting a major loss of life. However, the driver's dangerous spree created panic and tension among local residents for a brief period.

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