Mumbai Tragedy: 50-Year-Old Pedestrian Killed After Being Hit By Speeding Bus Near Mankhurd Metro Station; Driver Detained

Police have detained the bus driver after a pedestrian was fatally knocked down near Mankhurd Metro Station | AI Generated Representational Image

Mumbai, October 3, 2026: A 50-year-old man was killed after he was allegedly knocked down by a speeding bus near Mankhurd Metro Station on the evening of October 1. The Mankhurd police have registered a case against the bus driver for allegedly driving negligently and at high speed, resulting in the fatal accident.

Pedestrian Hit Near Metro Station

According to the FIR, the deceased, identified as Krishna Vaman Chavan, was a resident of Sathe Nagar in Mankhurd and lived with his family. At around 5.30 pm on the day of the incident, Chavan had stepped out of his house for work-related purposes.

While he was crossing the road beneath Mankhurd Metro Station, he was allegedly hit by a bus bearing registration number MH 46 DL 2440, which was travelling from Mumbai towards Pune. The impact left Chavan seriously injured.

Chavan Declared Dead On Arrival

On receiving information about the accident, Mankhurd police rushed to the spot and shifted Chavan to Rajawadi Hospital for treatment. However, doctors examined him and declared him dead on arrival.

Police subsequently recorded the complaint of the deceased's daughter, Komal Anil Pawar, 25, and registered a case under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Passenger Recounts Accident

A passenger travelling in the bus at the time of the accident, Pawan Mohan Naik, told police that he works for Aegis, a gas storage company in Mahul. He regularly travels by the bus between Mahul and Mankhurd, as the vehicle has been provided by the company for transporting its staff.

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Naik reportedly said that he was seated on the third seat behind the driver when the accident occurred. After the collision, the driver allegedly pulled the bus over to the left side of the road and stopped. The driver, identified as Dipu Dhirendra Das, 30, allegedly fled from the spot.

Driver Detained By Police

Police later traced and detained Das. Further investigation is underway.

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