Nair Hospital Dental College Celebrates Oral Medicine And Radiology Day On 'Revolutionizing Smiles: Innovate, Illuminate and Radiate'

The annual Oral Medicine and Radiology Day celebrations was held at Nair Hospital Dental College on 24th April, 2024. The theme this year is “Revolutionizing Smiles: Innovate, Illuminate and Radiate”, which underscores the transformative impact of the advancements in Oral Medicine and Radiology in dental sciences.

Setting the tone of the celebrations, Dr Sunali Khanna, Head of the Department and Vice-President, Indian Academy of Oral Medicine & Radiology, welcomed the diverse participants and emphasized on the growing innovative approaches in the field of patient care, empowering the dental professionals to increase the quality of care and making a substantial difference in the lives of patients. She also highlighted the contribution of the College towards impacting lives, promoting interdisciplinary research and called for further strengthening the collaborative approach.

On the occasion, a quiz competition was held among the students, with a view to make them more aware about quality dental care, radiological advances and promote inquisitiveness in the field. Dr. Mala Dixit Baburaj, Head of Department, Department of Periodontics, felicitated the winners and motivated the students to take part wholeheartedly in college activities. She complimented the Oral Medicine & Radiology fraternity for enthusiastic participation.

Dr. Neelam Andrade, Dean and Director (ME & MH), delivered the vote of thanks for the national level celebrations of Oral Medicine and Radiology Day.