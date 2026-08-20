'NAINA To Emerge As Planned City Like Navi Mumbai, Driven By NMIA And Town Planning Schemes': CIDCO Chief Ashwin Mudgal | VIDEO

CIDCO chief Ashwin Mudgal said airport-led development and systematic planning will shape NAINA’s growth around Navi Mumbai International Airport | AI Generated File Image

Navi Mumbai, August 20, 2026: NAINA is expected to emerge as a well-planned city on the lines of Navi Mumbai in the coming years, with its development being driven by the Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) and a systematic Town Planning Scheme (TPS) framework, said CIDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director Ashwin Mudgal.

“NAINA is set to emerge as a well-planned and developed city on the lines of Navi Mumbai,” Mudgal said.

Mudgal said NAINA was conceptualised as the influence area of NMIA with the objective of ensuring that the growth around the international airport takes place in a planned and systematic manner.

“If you are developing an international airport, you should also develop a systematic and planned city around it. That is why NAINA was conceptualised,” he said.

NAINA was declared as a Town Planning Scheme in 2013 and covers 95 villages located to the north of NMIA. According to Mudgal, 12 TPS are currently in operation or at various stages of implementation, while work on some other schemes, including TPS 13 and 14, is underway.

Ground Verification Key To Planning

However, CIDCO is facing ground-level challenges in implementing the schemes, particularly regarding plot demarcation and existing structures. Mudgal said ground verification was crucial to ensure that final plots do not overlap existing properties.

“Ground verification and proper demarcation of plots are extremely important,” he said.

He explained that a final plot could otherwise overlap an original plot where a house, temple or another structure already exists, potentially leading to legal disputes that could continue for decades.

The demarcation process has already begun in areas where such conflicts have emerged. CIDCO is also inviting representations from affected landowners and examining appropriate adjustments.

“Our objective is to resolve these conflicts so that we can obtain the land required for roads, amenities and infrastructure while ensuring that people do not face problems,” Mudgal said.

NAINA And KSC New Town

Mudgal also distinguished NAINA from the Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town, popularly referred to as Third Mumbai. While NAINA is located to the north of NMIA and covers 95 villages, KSC New Town is situated to the north-east and east of the airport and covers 124 villages.

The CIDCO chief said NAINA's future growth would be closely linked to the airport-led development taking shape around NMIA. The region is expected to witness major developments such as AeroCity, EduCity, MediCity, MRO facilities, hotels, restaurants and other commercial establishments.

“I can foresee airport-led development taking place very rapidly in Navi Mumbai. A model similar to the AeroCity development around Delhi airport could emerge here,” Mudgal said.

Connectivity To Drive Expansion

He also highlighted the role of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link in accelerating development by providing seamless connectivity between Mumbai and the mainland. Improved connectivity, he said, would lead to a surge in development across Navi Mumbai, NAINA, KSC New Town and surrounding areas.

Mudgal stressed that the rapid expansion of the region would have to be supported by coordinated planning and adequate infrastructure to ensure that the emerging urban centres do not face the problems associated with unplanned development.

“The future lies in ensuring that these expanding areas are developed in a properly planned and coordinated manner,” he said.

Also Watch:

With NMIA now operational and several major infrastructure and urban development projects in the pipeline, NAINA is expected to become a key growth centre in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, potentially replicating the planned-development model that shaped Navi Mumbai.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/