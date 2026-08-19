FPJ Dialogue: Ashwin Mudgal On NAINA, NMIA-Led Growth, Metro Connectivity And CIDCO’s Vision For Navi Mumbai

CIDCO Vice-Chairman Ashwin Mudgal outlines plans for NAINA, Navi Mumbai International Airport and the region’s future urban development | AI Generated File Image (Photo Credits: Salman Ansari)

Navi Mumbai, August 19, 2026: “NAINA is set to emerge as a well-planned and developed city on the lines of Navi Mumbai.”

Ashwin Mudgal, CIDCO Vice-Chairman and Managing Director, took charge on June 17, 2026. An IAS officer of the 2007 batch, Mudgal was serving as Additional Metropolitan Commissioner at the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) before joining CIDCO.

In his first interview since taking charge, Mudgal visited the Free Press Journal office for a dialogue with the FPJ team and discussed CIDCO’s vision for Navi Mumbai and the region’s rapidly evolving urban landscape.

Mudgal discusses the next phase of development at Navi Mumbai International Airport, its planned 90-million-passenger annual capacity, the proposed Golden Line connecting the two Mumbai airports, and the integration of Navi Mumbai with the wider Mumbai Metropolitan Region.

He also explains the status of NAINA and Third Mumbai, the challenges in implementing Town Planning Schemes and the importance of ground verification and plot demarcation.

The CIDCO chief outlines his vision for airport-led development, including AeroCity, EduCity and MediCity, while also discussing the region’s growing population, affordable housing and the role of the Trans Harbour Link and Metro network in shaping Navi Mumbai’s future.

Excerpts from the interaction:

Q: The Navi Mumbai International Airport is now operational. What is the next phase of development?

Ashwin Mudgal: The airport has become operational and international flights are gaining momentum. Cargo operations have also started. The airport is being developed in three phases. At present, one runway is operational, while another runway is planned along with enhanced cargo capacity and additional capacity for ground handlers.

Metro connectivity is also extremely important. The airport needs to be connected from within the airport to the main Metro network.

Q: What passenger capacity will Navi Mumbai International Airport eventually cater to?

Ashwin Mudgal: Navi Mumbai airport has a planned capacity of 90 million passengers per year. Mumbai airport currently handles around 50 million passengers annually.

A report I had seen earlier projected that by 2030, the MMR region would require an overall airport capacity of around 150 to 180 million passengers. So this airport plays a crucial role.

Q: How will Metro connectivity integrate Navi Mumbai International Airport with the wider MMR network?

Ashwin Mudgal: From inside the airport, a Metro line is proposed to connect to Sagar Sangam station, near the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation headquarters, and from there to Belapur.

Another important connection is Line 8, which will connect the Navi Mumbai airport towards Mankhurd, passing through Chembur and connecting to Terminal 2 of Mumbai airport.

There will ultimately be multiple Metro connections at T2. The entire network has been planned in such a way that major parts of Mumbai and the surrounding region will eventually be interconnected.

Q: Will Metro Line 8, or the Golden Line, provide direct connectivity between the two airports?

Ashwin Mudgal: Yes. Line 8, or the Golden Line, will connect Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport.

It can potentially operate as a point-to-point service between the two airports. At the same time, regular services can also operate with stops at various stations. It will essentially depend on scheduling and the requirement generated once the connectivity is established.

Q: What is the current status of Line 8?

Ashwin Mudgal: The Detailed Project Report is currently under preparation. The DPR should take around three to four months. Once it is completed, we will move towards tendering and implementation.

Q: You have emphasised the importance of ground-proofing while preparing DPRs. Why is this important?

Ashwin Mudgal: Ground-proofing is extremely important. If you prepare a DPR sitting in an office without checking what actually exists on the ground, the calculations are bound to fail. Before finalising a DPR, you have to verify what actually exists on the ground.

Q: How is NAINA different from Third Mumbai, or Karnala-Sai-Chirner New Town?

Ashwin Mudgal: NAINA is located just north of Navi Mumbai International Airport and was conceptualised as the airport’s influence area. If you are developing an international airport, you should also develop a systematic and planned city around it. That is why NAINA was conceptualised.

NAINA was declared as a Town Planning Scheme in 2013. It covers 95 villages.

Karnala-Sai-Chirner (KSC) New Town is located to the north-east and east of the airport and covers 124 villages.

Q: What is the current status of NAINA?

Ashwin Mudgal: Twelve Town Planning Schemes (TPS) are in operation or at various stages of implementation. Some, including TPS 13 and 14, are still being worked on. There are certain issues in the remaining TPSs that we are addressing.

Q: What are the major challenges in implementing NAINA’s Town Planning Schemes?

Ashwin Mudgal: Ground verification and proper demarcation of plots are extremely important.

A final plot could otherwise overlap someone's original plot, where a house, temple or another structure may already exist. Such a situation can lead to legal disputes that could continue for decades.

Demarcation has started, and we are asking affected people to make representations. Based on these representations, appropriate adjustments can be made.

Our objective is to resolve these conflicts so that we can obtain the land required for roads, amenities and infrastructure while ensuring that people do not face problems.

Q: Navi Mumbai was developed as a planned city, but unauthorised construction has emerged around it. How can this be prevented?

Ashwin Mudgal: The first requirement is to have a proper regulatory authority. Within CIDCO's area, we have the powers to take action against unauthorised construction, and we regularly take such action.

Q: You have now spent about two months at CIDCO. What is your vision for Navi Mumbai and the surrounding region?

Ashwin Mudgal: One of the most important aspects is airport-led development. With an international airport, a lot of development will come into the area — AeroCity, MediCity, EduCity, MRO facilities, companies, hotels and restaurants.

I can foresee airport-led development taking place very rapidly in Navi Mumbai. A model similar to the AeroCity development around Delhi airport could emerge here.

The Trans Harbour Link has also fundamentally changed connectivity between Mumbai and the mainland. As a result, there will be a surge in development in Navi Mumbai, NAINA, KSC New Town and the surrounding areas.

The future lies in ensuring that these expanding areas are developed in a properly planned and coordinated manner.

Q: How will CIDCO address the growing demand for affordable housing?

Ashwin Mudgal: CIDCO has already delivered around 1.5 lakh houses across different categories, including EWS, LIG, MIG and HIG.

We are also working on around 67,000 new houses under the PMAY mass housing scheme, creating a significant stock of affordable housing.

Q: How does Navi Mumbai’s redevelopment scenario compare with Mumbai?

Ashwin Mudgal: Navi Mumbai is a relatively new city, so there is very little redevelopment at present. Mumbai, on the other hand, has very little scope for new development. The major possibility there is redevelopment because there is hardly any vacant land available for fresh development.

Q: What is the status of EduCity and MediCity?

Ashwin Mudgal: For EduCity, we have finalised the model and are now going to the board for approval of the policy and pricing framework. Five universities are already in the process. The UGC has decided the criteria, and selection is being carried out based on those criteria.

For MediCity, we have identified the site and there is significant global interest. Once discussions are finalised and definitive agreements are reached, we will proceed further.

Both projects are moving in the right direction.

Q: What kind of infrastructure will be created for the international universities coming to EduCity?

Ashwin Mudgal: The infrastructure requirements will be based on the requirements of the individual institutions.

We are not imposing a predetermined infrastructure model. We are asking the institutions to tell us their requirements and provide their master plans, and we will develop the infrastructure accordingly.

Q: Will EduCity and MediCity have supporting infrastructure such as housing, hospitality and commercial facilities?

Ashwin Mudgal: Yes. We are looking at the entire ecosystem, not just a college or a hospital.

A university ecosystem involves housing, schools, shops, and other supporting facilities. Similarly, a hospital ecosystem has its own requirements.

We want to create complete ecosystems so that when these institutions establish their campuses or hospitals here, the surrounding infrastructure is also available.

Also Watch:

If international universities and healthcare institutions establish themselves here, it will create a significant development impetus for the region. It could be a major development for Navi Mumbai.

We want to welcome them. Our approach is to understand their requirements and develop the ecosystem accordingly.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/