GRP Seeks Compensation For The 20-Year-Old Naigaon Assault Victim Who Lost Her Left Arm | File Photo

Mumbai, November 26, 2026: The Government Railway Police (GRP), through the Railway Protection Force (RPF), has submitted a proposal to the Mumbai Railway's general manager seeking financial assistance and compensation for the 20-year-old woman who lost her left arm after being pushed between two coaches at Naigaon railway station on November 4.

Police Coordinate Medical Assistance

Friday's report said a woman assistant sub-inspector was assigned to obtain daily hospital updates and coordinate medical assistance for the traumatised, medically unstable victim. Police found no previous criminal record against accused Jitendra Hirmukhe in Mumbai.

Mumbai Railway Commissioner of Police M Rakesh Kalasagar is personally monitoring the investigation, directing officers to build a watertight case and ensure round-the-clock surveillance following a security review of platforms, CCTV operations and ladies' compartments.

The GRP has also submitted a report to the National Commission for Women (NCW).

NCW Examining GRP Report

The NCW had taken suo motu cognisance of the incident and sought a report from the Maharashtra Director General of Police. NCW chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar confirmed receiving the report and said she would examine it before deciding on further action.

The GRP has also added an attempt-to-murder charge against Hirmukhe, who is currently in judicial custody.

Accused Allegedly Harassed Victim

Police said Hirmukhe allegedly touched the victim inappropriately aboard a local train, followed her after she alighted at Naigaon and continued harassing her. During an altercation, she hit him with her slipper, prompting him to allegedly push her between two coaches.

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As she attempted to climb onto the platform while the train was moving, her left arm came under the wheels and was severed near the elbow. She also sustained head injuries that required 16 stitches.

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