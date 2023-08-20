Nahur Station Road Overbridge: Girder Launching Of First Phase Completed

FPJ

In a significant advancement for the Nahur Station Road Overbridge (ROB) project, the girder launching of first phase has been successfully completed on Sunday. As part of the Phase-I, a total of eight girders were meticulously positioned, marking a major stride towards the project's realisation.

"The recent achievement includes the successful launch of two girders at the Kalyan end, adding to the previously launched 6 girders, with 4 positioned at the CSMT end and two at the Kalyan end. The intricate operation took place during a dedicated block time of three hours, from 1:20 am to 4:20 am on the night of August 19 and 20" said Shivraj Manaspure chief public relations officer of the Central Railway.

"Each of these impressive girders spans a remarkable length of 72 meters, boasting a weight of 216 metric tons. This brings the total weight for the entire girder launching phase to an impressive 432 metric tons. The accomplishment was made possible through the utilization of the "Skidding & Pushing method," demonstrating the project's innovation and engineering prowess," he said.

In response to the growing vehicular traffic between Nahur and Mulund, authorities concerned have embarked on a comprehensive project to enhance the capacity of the existing Road Over Bridge (RoB) flyover. The current structure, deemed insufficient to cater to the increasing road vehicle flow, is set to undergo a strategic expansion in two phases.

According to the Central Railway, in the first phase, the initiative entails the construction of two new road over bridges, each spanning approximately 10 metres in width. Positioned on either side of the existing RoB, these additions are anticipated to significantly alleviate the traffic woes faced by commuters.

"The girder launching process for the both RoB has been successfully completed, with the construction of approach roads of south end ROB in progress under the diligent oversight of the BMC, slated for completion by year-end," said the Central Railway officials, adding that after successful completion of girder launching on the proposed north end ROB, process of construction of approch road will be initiated BMC which will be likely to complete by end of this financial year.

Looking ahead, a significant transformation is envisaged. An official from the railway has revealed that upon the completion of both new RoBs, the second phase of the widening project will be executed. The second phase will involve the dismantling of the existing RoB, paving the way for the construction of an entirely new and improved RoB. This revitalised structure will subsequently be connected to the newly built RoBs on either side, promising enhanced efficiency and convenience for the local populace.

The project's completion is anticipated to alleviate traffic congestion and improve connectivity between Nahur and Mulund.

