Nagpur to soon have 1000 bed Jumbo Covid Care Center

The Maharashtra government on Friday told the Nagpur bench of the Bombay High Court that it has approved the proposal of the city's civic body to set up a jumbo Covid Care Center at Mankapur stadium. The state said the center would be of 1000 beds of which 400 would be having ventilators while 300 would be oxygenated.

A bench of Justices Ravi Deshpande and Pushpa Ganediwala also ordered the Ayush doctors to rise to the ocassion and serve the people.

The bench was dealing with a suo moto PIL regarding various pertaining to Covid19 in Nagpur.

The state said that it has accepted the proposal for the creation of infrastructural facilities for 1000 beds at Mankapur stadium.

"We direct the divisional commissioner as well as the municipal commissioner of Nagpur, to place on record the detailed plan in respect of creation of this facility within a period of two weeks and also to start working on it even before the placement of such plan before this Court," Justice Deshpande said in its order.

The bench was further informed that the civic chief of Nagpur municipal corporation has appointed over 56 Ayush doctors of which 17 have already joined their duties, while others are be in persuaded to join their duty.

"We therefore, expect all such doctors to rise to the occasion and co-operate in this situation. So far as the post-graduate students and the students of super speciality are concerned, they are already working in the government medical college and as soon as they are free from examination, they will be assigned the duties. The process is going on," Justice Deshpande noted in his orders

The bench further noted that majority of the private hospitals have been reeling under various problems regarding treating both Covid and non-Covid patients. "Thus, in order to sort out the problems faced by the private hospitals, there has to be a co-ordinated activity between the authorities and the private hospitals," the judges said while constituting a four-member committee headed by Nagpur's Mayor Sandeep Joshi.

"The committee shall assemble in the office of the Mayor on Fridat to sort out the problems which are being faced by the private hospitals. The endeavour should be to minimise the inconvenience and hardship to the hospitals and patients," Justice Deshpande said.

"We expect that the problems of private hospitals shall be seriously looked into. If unanimous decision is taken on certain issues, the parties shall be at liberty to proceed further and act in accordance with such decision," the judges said while adjourning the matter for further hearing.