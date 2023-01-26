Nagpur Shocker! 17-Year-Old girl gang-raped in car in Saoner area | Representative Image

In a shocking incident, a teenage girl was allegedly raped by two persons in a car in the Nagpur district of Maharashtra on Monday evening, police said on Wednesday.

The girl was raped after the duo gave her lift in the vehicle, police said.

The incident took place in the Saoner area. It is around 40 km from Nagpur. As per the latest information given by police, the accused have been arrested.

According to the police, the accused gave lift to the 17-year-old victim in their car, parked the vehicle in an isolated spot and raped her.

Meanwhile, in another schoking incident, a 3-year-old girl was raped and murdered in Maharashtra's Thane district.

The child was playing outside her home in Bhiwandi on Tuesday afternoon when she went missing, prompting her parents to file a police complaint.

(With PTI inputs)

