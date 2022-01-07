Nagpur: Received info that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted recce of some places, says Police Commissioner

Nagpur Police Commissioner on Friday said the department received information that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted a recce of some places in the city. He added that an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered and it is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

"Yesterday, we received info that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted a recce of some places in Nagpur. We have registered an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it is being investigated by the Crime Branch," news agency ANI quoted the Nagpur Police Commissioner as saying.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the security has been heightened at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan in Nagpur.

