e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Kazakhstan's president says he gave order to open lethal fire on 'terrorists' without warning after days of unrest
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:04 PM IST

Nagpur: Received info that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted recce of some places, says Police Commissioner

FPJ Web Desk
Nagpur: Received info that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted recce of some places, says Police Commissioner |

Nagpur: Received info that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted recce of some places, says Police Commissioner |

Advertisement

Nagpur Police Commissioner on Friday said the department received information that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted a recce of some places in the city. He added that an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been registered and it is being investigated by the Crime Branch.

"Yesterday, we received info that a few Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists conducted a recce of some places in Nagpur. We have registered an offence under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, it is being investigated by the Crime Branch," news agency ANI quoted the Nagpur Police Commissioner as saying.

Meanwhile, according to reports, the security has been heightened at the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) headquarters and Hedgewar Bhavan in Nagpur.

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Indore: 7 held for kidnapping Nagpur trader, extorting Rs 11 lakh Indore: 7 held for kidnapping Nagpur trader, extorting Rs 11 lakh

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, January 07, 2022, 07:04 PM IST
Advertisement