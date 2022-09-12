Nagpur: Netizens take to Twitter to raise issues as heavy downpour floods city; watch videos | Twitter

After hours of downpour, Nagpur witnessed severe flooding in several places in the city. Netizens took to social media to raise the issues amidst the flooding.

IMD has already issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Gangetic West Bengal. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East and West Madhya Pradesh till September 13. IMD has predicted that the rainfall in Maharashtra is likely to increase and will continue till September 14.

Check the videos posted by Nagpur residents:

venuvan society Narendra nagar nagpur

which officer o govt official is reponsible for this? why comman man has to face problem again and again (all are corrupt) #nmc #sandipgawai #abpmmaza #tv9marathi #devendrafadnavis pic.twitter.com/LJEHKhW0wH — R K (@gr8sunny) September 12, 2022

Nagpur Airport Road today (received on WA) and......... We are talking Airbags.. pic.twitter.com/23Rc7xd9Ar — sʜᴀʜᴢᴀᴅ - ᴘʜᴀʀᴍᴀ (@arian290360) September 12, 2022

Thi was the scene enroute to the airport this morning, I don’t know how many people would’ve missed their flights :( Development anyone!#Nagpur pic.twitter.com/SHRYSgogYP — Dr. Sanjay Arora PhD (@chiefsanjay) September 12, 2022

This is state of poor infrastructure near Nagpur International Airport after hours of rain it's Parliamentary constituency of @nitin_gadkari & Assembly constituency of @Dev_Fadnavis!!

And both project themselves as Vikas Purush 😬 pic.twitter.com/jjylwjoMQg — Bilal Ahmed (@BilalAhmedNgp) September 12, 2022