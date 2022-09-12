Nagpur: Netizens take to Twitter to raise issues as heavy downpour floods city; watch videos

After hours of downpour, Nagpur witnessed severe flooding in several places in the city. Netizens took to social media to raise the issues amidst the flooding.
IMD has already issued heavy to very heavy rainfall warnings for isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and Gangetic West Bengal. According to the weather department, heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely over Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha and East and West Madhya Pradesh till September 13. IMD has predicted that the rainfall in Maharashtra is likely to increase and will continue till September 14.
Check the videos posted by Nagpur residents:
