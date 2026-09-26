Nagpur-Mumbai Duronto Express Stone Pelting: Three Coach Windows Damaged Near Borkhedi, FIR Registered | AI

Mumbai: Window glasses of three coaches of the Nagpur-Mumbai CSMT Duronto Express were damaged after stones were allegedly pelted at the train shortly after it passed Borkhedi station in Maharashtra on Friday night. No passenger was injured in the incident.

Incident Reported During Mumbai-Bound Journey

The stone-pelting was reported at around 8.27 pm on September 25 when Train No. 12290 was travelling towards Mumbai. Windows of coaches A-1, B-2 and B-5 were cracked after an object, believed to be a stone, struck the train from outside. Railway officials said there was no report of any passenger injury or loss.

After receiving information at around 8.46 pm, RPF and GRP personnel conducted a search along the Borkhedi-Sindhi section between Km 803 and Km 796. Teams also checked areas around Borkhedi and Brahmani villages and questioned the Police Patil and local residents. However, no suspicious person or concrete evidence was found during the search.

Passengers Confirm Object Hit Train

Escort staff and passengers travelling on the train confirmed that an object had hit the windows from outside at around the time of the incident. Officials are continuing their inquiry to establish the exact location from where the stone was thrown.

A case has now been registered against an unidentified person. Crime No. 325/2026 was registered at 2.55 am on September 26 under Section 153 of the Railways Act, and further investigation is underway.

Railway officials are examining the incident to identify the person responsible for the stone-pelting. Such incidents can damage train windows and pose a serious safety risk to passengers, particularly when trains are travelling at high speed.

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