Kalyan Mayor Harshali Chaudhary Opposes Floating Jetty At Bhagwa Talao, Orders Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial Repairs |

Kalyan: Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) Mayor Harshali Chaudhary opposed the ongoing work of a floating jetty at the historic Bhagwa Talao, stressing that the lake’s natural character and beauty must be preserved. During an inspection of Bhagwa Talao and the Hinduhriday samrat Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, Chaudhary also directed civic officials to complete pending repair and maintenance work at the memorial within two days.

Inspection Of Lake And Memorial Conducted

The inspection was conducted by Mayor Chaudhary along with KDMC Commissioner Abhinav Goyal, former corporator Sachin Basare, corporator Jatin Prajapati and officials from the concerned departments. Shiv Sena (Shinde) deputy leader Vijaya Pote and corporator Ganesh Landge were also present.

During the inspection of the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial, the team reviewed the condition of the premises and found leakage at some locations, besides the need for repair and maintenance work. Taking note of the issues, the Mayor directed the civic administration to complete the required repairs within two days.

Chaudhary made it clear that there should be no negligence or delay in carrying out the work at the memorial. She instructed the concerned officials to ensure that all necessary repairs are undertaken promptly and that the premises are maintained properly.

Mayor, corporators oppose floating jetty

During the visit, the Mayor and the corporators present also objected to the floating jetty work being carried out at Bhagwa Talao through a contractor. They expressed concern that such work could affect the lake’s existing character and natural beauty.

Emphasising the need to preserve the lake in its existing form, Chaudhary told the contractor that the natural beauty of Bhagwa Talao should not be compromised.

The Mayor also issued directions regarding safety arrangements at the lake. She instructed the civic administration to ensure the availability of lifeguards at the premises round the clock. She further directed officials to deploy adequate security personnel to ensure the safety of visitors and protect the entire lake premises.

The inspection also focused on preserving the historical significance of the Balasaheb Thackeray Memorial while ensuring that necessary maintenance and beautification works are undertaken without compromising the character of the site.

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