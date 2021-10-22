Nagpur: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray launches three DNA testing units under Nirbhaya scheme

Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray has inaugurated India’s first wildlife DNA testing lab in Nagpur. Moreover, he also launched three fast-track DNA testing units under the Nirbhaya scheme to test human DNA samples, which will increase the efficiency of criminal investigations.

The union government has a dedicated non-lapsable fund called ''Nirbhaya Fund'' for implementation of initiatives aimed at enhancing the safety and security of women in the country.

Earlier this month, the Nirbhaya Fund's Empowered Committee of Officers recommended a proposal for strengthening DNA analysis, cyber forensics and related facilities in Forensic Science Labs (FSL) in Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Nagaland at an estimated cost of Rs 17.31 crore.

The EC also reviewed the physical and financial progress of all ongoing projects/schemes worth Rs 9,797.02 crore under the Nirbhaya Fund.

“The approved projects/schemes include setting up of one stop centres for women, women help desks in police stations, Emergency Response Support System, safe city projects, Women Helpline, etc. After initial appraisal by EC, Ministries/Departments implement the projects/schemes directly or through States/UTs/Implementing Agencies,” the Women and Child Development Ministry said in a statement.

The EC appraises and recommends proposals for funding under Nirbhaya Fund and monitors progress of implementation of approved projects.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 06:35 PM IST