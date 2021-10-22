Mumbai: Aaditya Thackeray arrives at Currey Road building where massive fire broke out - See Pics

Maharashtra Minister Aaditya Thackeray arrives at Avighna Park apartments, Curry Road where fire broke out this afternoon. One person succumbed to injuries.

"Visited the spot of the unfortunate fire incident at One Avighna Park and met with the rescued residents of the building. Fire has been doused and cooling ops are underway. I met and thanked the brave jawans of the Mumbai Fire Brigade for their swift response," Thackeray tweeted.

"This incident in a high rise building only reiterates how important fire safety drills, fire safety norms like sprinklers, fire refuge areas are in every building," he said.

A 30-year-old man succumbed to injuries in a fire that broke out at a multi-story building in Mumbai's Parel area on Friday, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials said.

As per the Mumbai Fire Department, the man jumped from the 19th floor of the building.

The deceased has been identified as Arun Tiwari. Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and other officials arrived at the spot.

The Level Three fire broke out at Avighna park apartment, Curry Road around 12 noon the Mumbai Fire Department.

Published on: Friday, October 22, 2021, 04:28 PM IST